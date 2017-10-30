South Sudan's Kiir Arrives Khartoum Wednesday

Khartoum -- South Sudanese President Salva Kiir is scheduled to arrive in Khartoum on Wednesday in a two-day official visit.

During the visit, President Kiir will hold talks with the President of the Republic Omar Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir. The two presidents are expected to conclude a number of bilateral agreements.

The visiting South Sudanese President Kiir will also hold talks with the First Vice-President, National Prime Minister Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh at Salam Rotana Hotel. He will wrap up his visit with a joint press conference with President Al Bashir.