Sudanese Land Forces Conclude Annual Exercise with New Fighting Innovations

Um Alhassan: The Sudanese land forces has announced its preparedness for any military operations in any region following

the conclusion of its training program in the different types of fighting and different arms as well as the use of technology in the art of fighting at Um Al Hassan region in the northern state.

The land forces innovated new means of training at the conclusion of their training program for the year 2017 as it is one of the changes of the aspects of war via tactics innovations and embodied that in a battle supported by air force in the presence of the paramount leader of the armed forces and the military attachés of a number of countries, along with a Saudi military delegation and a number of other regular forces commanders,

Commander of the land forces general psc. Alsir Hassa Bashir said the conclusion of this executrices has a special denotations and it came under the directive of President Omer Al Bashir whereby it was named after one of the grandsons of Tihraga and it is the start of reaching the upgrading of the land forces might in equipment and technology as well as executing the training for promoting the efficiency of commanders and the personnel.