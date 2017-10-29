Sudatel Group Wins International Award of Best African Project

Khartoum- In continuation of its international victories march, Sudatel Group won the award of best African project of the Capacity Media

, a leading international organization specialized in telecommunication fields, in a big occasion organized in London last Wednesday where the winners of the 13th Global Carrier Awards were announced.

The judging committee of the awards that comprises 11 members of experts, analysts and editors received some 225 projects for the various categories of the award that cover all activities and specializations of telecommunication industry. Out of this, some 77 companies reached the finals of the international competition, with the awards won by 30 companies including Sudatel Group.

Sudatel won the Award of Best African Project for optic fiber network linkage between Sudan and Chad.

This is the second time Sudatel wins the award. The group won in 2015 the award for data center project.

The company was represented at the awards announcement ceremony by Director of International Relations Department Magdi Meki, who received the award on behalf of Sudatel Group’s Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tariq Hamzah.