Mubarak Al Fadil: Dialogue With Washington Ongoing, No Back down

Khartoum (Smc) - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investment  Mubarak Al Fadil has affirmed that the international community

has recognized Sudan's effort of encountering and limiting the phenomenon of human trafficking across the border, noting that the competent authorities are working tirelessly for lifting Sudan's name from the list of the countries harboring  terrorism by  next year through bilateral talks next month.
Al Fadil told smc that negotiation will continue with Washington no back down from it  towards  reaching the removal of Sudan's name from the list of the counties harboring terrorism  and writing off its foreign debts.
He said the issue of human trafficking has now became one  of the threats of security, social and economic dimension calling for completing the dialogue series  with  Washington towards reaching normalization of relations between  Khartoum and Washington noting that the two parties are resolved to continue dialogue on the current issues between the two countries.

