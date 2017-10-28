Al Bashir Reiterates Call on Arms Holders to resort to Wisdom and Join Peace

Khartoum- President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir

has reiterated call on the arms holders to resort to wisdom and join the dialogue and peace process, saying that the latest renewal of cease-fire has come for stopping bloodshed.

Al Bashir, addressing the conclusion of a military exercise of the ground troops of the Armed Forces at Al Tamtam town, has reaffirmed keenness of the state on boosting security and stability.

The President pointed out that the Armed Forces is pressing ahead with realizing development and boosting combat capabilities of troops through training, qualification and military exercises, noting that the Armed Forces has now realized self-sufficiency in all its requirements.

He hailed the Armed Forces in defending the territories of the homeland, calling on the arms holders to join the peace option.

The Chief of Joint Staffs, Gen. Emad-Eddin Adawi, on his part, affirmed readiness of the Armed Forces to carry out its missions in protecting the homeland and its citizens.

The Armed Forces have implemented fully the instructions of the Supreme Commander on completing the training plan, he added.