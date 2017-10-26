 

Current Date:

Thursday, 26 October 2017
 

local News

Sudanese-Moroccan Businesspersons Forum Starts

Khartoum: State Minister at the Ministry of Investment said Sudan will see in the coming days an amendment in investment Act and giving the investors the biggest amount

of investments via additional items for facilitating the procedures and operations of investment
He said while addressing the Sudanese-Moroccan businesspersons forum  between the Sudanese Employers Union and the Moroccan  Center of Developing Revival of Export  that the forum embodies the fraternal relations between the two countries  hoping that the visit of the delegation would realize its target for building economic partnerships.
The state Minister outlined that Sudan is now adopting an open door policy towards the countries of the world  and the opportunity is available for the Arab countries to invest  noting that Sudan has conducted  reform  and improvement for meeting the requirement of the investors.  

  • Total Zakat Revenues from Minerals Set at 100 Million Dollars with a...
  • Tens of Families Return from SPLM-N Controlled Areas in South Kordofan

You may also like: