Sudanese-Moroccan Businesspersons Forum Starts

Khartoum: State Minister at the Ministry of Investment said Sudan will see in the coming days an amendment in investment Act and giving the investors the biggest amount

of investments via additional items for facilitating the procedures and operations of investment

He said while addressing the Sudanese-Moroccan businesspersons forum between the Sudanese Employers Union and the Moroccan Center of Developing Revival of Export that the forum embodies the fraternal relations between the two countries hoping that the visit of the delegation would realize its target for building economic partnerships.

The state Minister outlined that Sudan is now adopting an open door policy towards the countries of the world and the opportunity is available for the Arab countries to invest noting that Sudan has conducted reform and improvement for meeting the requirement of the investors.