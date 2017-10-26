Sudan Responded to Washington’s Questions on Joining the WTO

Khartoum – (smc) The Sudanese government has affirmed that it answered more than 90% of the questions received from the US Administration in regard to joining the

WTO.

Meanwhile, Sudan has started the implementation of several internal arrangements to complete the conditions of joining the WTO.

Nation Commissioner to join the WTO, Dr. Hassan Ahmed Taha stated to Sudan Vision that the lifting of sanctions will ease the process after overcoming the technical obstacles, adding that the process is progressing after reviewing the trade situation and its coping with the WTO legislations.

Taha said that joining the WTO represents a priority, considering that it opens opportunities to enter into the international markets and promoting the Sudanese commodities in the international markets.