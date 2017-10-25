Qatar Affirms Attention to Darfur Green Project and Development Projects in Sudan

Khartoum: President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has yesterday ended has Gulf tour that took him to Kuwait and Qatar which is his first visit following the

decision of lifting the economic blockade and his second visit after the outbreak of the crisis form one the one hand and Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates on the other.

In his visit to Qatar he held talks with Qatar Amir Sheik Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani whereby Doha affirmed continual support to Sudan particularly in the field of peace in Darfur , supporting development project and reconstructing the regions devastated by the war.

Al Bashir reassured Qatar Amir on the prevalence of peace in Darfur and the efforts exerted by the government for realizing development expressing gratitude for Qatar efforts in realizing peace, development and reconstruction .

Al Bashir said the government is seeking to change Darfur image from a region in which native conflicts prevail , killings and burning to a region in which peace , stability and prosperity prevail via the of green project of Darfur which is a big and crucial project.

Al Bashir further elaborated that aims to reconstructing villages and benefiting from the underground water and water harvest projects for horticulture vegetables and fruits cultivation

He said the project also aims at linking Darfur with Sudan’s parts so that the produce may reach the market.

For his part Qatar Amir has underscored the fraternal relations linking the two countries , the two people’s and the two leaderships of the two countries and expressed attention to the green project of Darfur and contributing in its execution as well as supporting other development projects