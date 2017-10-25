Ministry of Communication Threatens to Cut off Service From Unregistered Chips

Khartoum : The Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Tahani Abdalla has renewed her commitment to cutting off service from the unregistered chips

by the end of the current year .

She said in a program of “open Dialogue” broadcast by Blue Nile Channel that the purpose of this move is linking all information to the civil record database as per the directives of the President of the Republic.

She noted that her ministry is to discuss specifying the number of allowed chips by experts and specialists in this regards stressing that 86% of the populous regions is covered by networks and there is a challenge facing the Ministry to cover all the areas of Sudan with communication networks.

She outlined that the talk of “ the network is down “ is used by some people to downplay the effort exerted in the communications sector and targeting its achievements,

Tahani denied as untrue that communication towers have adverse health effects on the citizens asserting that the world is using these towers and Sudan is committed to the technical conditions of the towers