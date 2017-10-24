Minerals Ministry: Any Failure by Companies in Implementation of Environment and Vocational Health Requirements will Not be Tolerated

Khartoum- Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashim Ali Salim has affirmed his ministry’s keenness on implementation of the requirements of environmental protection and vocational

health and safety.

This came when the Minister handed over yesterday a Manual on Environmental Protection and Vocational Health and Safety to the companies operating in the mining sector, which has been prepared by the Environment and Safety Department of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.

The Minister stressed that protection of environment, vocational health, soil and water sources is given top priority by his ministry.

Director of Environment and Safety Department at the company Ballah Yusuf, on his part, said the document stipulates legal and moral commitments and a partnership between the ministry and the mining companies, indicating that representatives of the companies have participated in formulating the manual.

He explained that the document has been prepared by a committee of experts and specialists in the environment and safety fields.

Yusuf stressed that any failure by a company in implementation of the requirements cited in the manual will not be tolerated, saying “we are with clean production that gives consideration to vocational health and environmental safety.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environments Dr. Omer Mustafa, on his part, said that the document would be adopted as part of the regulations of the Environment Act, 2017, appreciating the efforts being exerted by the Ministry of Minerals in the field of environment conservation and safety.

Director General of Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Engineer Hesham Towfiq, meanwhile, has described the document as the first of its kind concerning environment safety and vocational health in the mining sector, urging companies to be strictly committed to the requirements stipulated in the document.