Conclusion of Activities of Shooting Sport Olympic Course in Sudan

National Olympic Committee Affirms Importance of the Course for Developing the Sport in Sudan

Khartoum- The activities of Shooting Sport Olympic Course- advanced level-, in which 35 participants from Khartoum and the states have taken part, were concluded in

Khartoum Sunday.

The conclusion ceremony of the course was attended by Chairman of Sudan Olympic Committee Hashim Haroun, Secretary General of the Committee Husam Hashim, members of the executive committee and sport unions.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the course, Chairman of Sudan Olympic Committee Hashim Haroun affirmed that such training courses would contribute to development of sports in Sudan, expressing thanks for the trainers and the Shooting Sport Association.

He urged participants in the shooting sport Olympic course to step up preparations for external participations, especially Tokyo Olympics, 2020.

Chairman of the Sudanese Shooting Sport Union Brig. Saif-Eddin Mirghani, on his part, affirmed their keenness on training for developing the sport in Sudan.

He expressed thanks for the Olympic Solidarity for availing an opportunity for holding advanced training course for trainers in pistol and rifle shooting sport.

Expert Ahmed Saif-Eddin said participants in the Olympic course have got acquainted with advanced models in shooting sport.

International Experts:

The expert of the International Shooting Sport Federation, Bornima Zenani, who provided training in the advanced level Olympic Solidarity Course in the Rifle Competition, on her part, urged the Sudanese Union to organize more of such training sessions to boost the levels of the trainers in this sport.



Expert of the International Shooting Sport Federation Ahmed Saif-Eddin, on his part, praised the efforts of the Sudan Olympic Committee for holding the well organized training course, as well as the seriousness shown by the participants.

Meanwhile, participants in the training course have praised the contributions made by the international experts in the shooting sport during the training course in the rifle competition and the roles of the Sudan Olympic Committee and Sudan Shooting Sport Union, noting that the training session is a step towards reaching international levels.