Sudan to Resume Border Trade With Neighborhood Countries

Khartoum : (Khalda Alias ) Minister of Commerce Hatim Alsir has announced resumption of border trade between Sudan and neighborhood countries which is one of the

outcomes of the national dialogue s approved by the cabinet.

The minister directed the ministry to lay down restrictions and directives for resuming border trade disclosing the start of border trade with South Sudan State from the axis of Kosti at the White Nile due to its need for resuming trade highlighting his meeting with South Sudan's Minister of Trade.

He added that coordination will be effected with the Governor of the White Nile Abdulhamid Mousa Kasha for making a single window that consists of customs , specifications and the related agencies for facilitating trade so that it may be of positive return.