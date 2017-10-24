Al Bashir: Forum for Kuwaiti Investors to Be Held Next Month

Khartoum : President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has announced that Sudan is to organize a forum for Investors in Kuwait on the 13th of next November.

Al Bashir affirmed during his meeting at his residence at the Kuwaiti capital yesterday the President of Kuwait Chamber of Trade and Industry Mohamed Thanian Al Ghanim Sudan's readiness to review investment Acts and removing the obstacle as the government is seeking to attract and protect investors.

Al Bashir pointed out that Sudan is endowed with vast investment potentials and it owns big reserves of minerals and petroleum along with extensive cultivable lands and huge animal resources calling on the investors to benefit from these resources.

He noted that sanctions lifting will create an investment attractive climate because lots of investments obstacles are the outcome of these sanctions like transfers and advanced technologies.

He said Kuwait is the biggest investor in Sudan and the Kuwaiti investor is accorded personal care and cordial welcome and he enjoys the same privileges the Sudanese investor enjoys.

For his part the president of the Trade and Industry Chamber of Kuwait has expressed that their pride of their political relations with Sudan and the relations between the two leaderships of the two countries

He added that they prefer joint investment and urged the government to encourage the private sector

In his Gulf tour the President of the Republic has arrived Doha the second destination of his tour in an official two-day visit to Qatar state.

During the visit is Al Bashir to conduct talks with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad A l Thani dealing with bilateral relations between the two countries as well as Qatar efforts in realizing peace in Darfur and reconstruction of Sudan