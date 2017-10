Khartoum – Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS)has announced receiving US$200 Million from several banks to finance importation of fuel, wheat and drugs via easy conditions

include 1 year grace period and finance cost of 50% less that was the case previously.

CBOS Governor, Hazim Abdul Gadir affirmed in press statements, after meeting with some banking correspondents that US$200 million finance was agreed on, adding that similar amounts will be agreed upon in the upcoming days.