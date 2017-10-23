Memo of Understanding For Reintegrating 1200 Demilitarized Former Warriors

Khartoum: The Ministry of Security and Social Development and the Commission of Disarmament, Demilitarization and Reintegration (DDR) have signed a memo of

understanding and a contract towards reintegration 1200 former demilitarized warriors including women and children as well as hosting communities in the five states of Darfur.

Minister of Security and Social Development Mashier Ad Dawalab said this memo is a confirmation of continuation of partnership between her Ministry and the DDR Commission for completing the project of the demilitarized which is one of the social peace files to which the ministry is according attention.

She directed the different administrations like Women and Child Unit , Poverty and Social Development and Combating poverty to give high priority to the demilitarized for completing the progress of peace and patching the social fabric.

She went on to say that the program of the demilitarized is one of the programs that are accorded attention and follow up due to its importance in completing the peaceful operation.