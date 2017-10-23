HAC Calls on EU to Put Pressure on SPLM-N to Accept US Humanitarian Access Initiative

Khartoum- The First Vice-President of the Republic and Federal Prime Minister , Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has reiterated Sudan preparedness to cooperate with the

international community in fields of investment and establishment of economic partnerships.

The First Vice-President, receiving at the Council of Ministers, EU Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner, Christos Stylianides, in presence of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Atal-Mannam Bakheet, welcomed EU announcement on opening new page of cooperation with Sudan centering on development.

Ambassador Atal-Mannan said in press statements that meeting discussed developments at humanitarian affair in Sudan as well as political developments in Sudan, adding that the First Vice-President welcomed desire of European companies to invest in Sudan.

The EU Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner announced provision of 106 million Euros in support of Sudan by EU to meet needs of the natural disasters -affected people in Sudan, lauding the growing role being carried out by Government of Sudan to facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance to the needy.

He further added that the meeting discussed issue of South Sudan and commended Sudan for hosting large number of refugees, specially the South Sudanese , praising cooperation of the Government in opening corridors for delivery of relief for the war-affected people in South Sudan State .

The EU Official said EU depends on IGAD initiative and Sudan role in resolution of issue of South Sudan.

For his part, HAC Commissioner, Ahmed Adam demanded, during the discussion he held of the EU official, the European Union to play its role in putting pressure on the SPLM-N to accept the US initiative on the humanitarian assistance access to the two areas, pointing out to that the SPLM-N endeavours to hinder the delivery of the humanitarian assistance.

He added that he called on the EU official to support the refugees in Sudan, pointing out that the international support to South Sudan refugees do not exceed 22% while their numbers reached one million refugees, adding that the support of the refugees in general does not exceed 25%, affirming that the EU announced supporting the development in Sudan for 2018 by 60 million Euros, considering that as a good initiative to support humanitarian situations in Sudan.

He disclosed that he discussed with the EU official the humanitarian situations in Sudan and the directives of the humanitarian work to moves from relief to development and construction.