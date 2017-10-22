Omdurman National Bank Finances 250 Residential Units for Merowe Dam Affected Citizens

Khartoum: Omduraman National Bank, Industries Branch and the Authority of Executing Domestic Option Projects of Merowe Dam affected citizens and Sayed Abdalla

Engineering company have signed a financing contract towards financing 250 residential units along with a number of services for Mansora city.

The signing was in the presence of Governor of River Nile State Hatim Al waseela Alsmani , Yahia Mukhtar , Deputy General Manager of Omdurman National Bank , the President of the Legislative Council , a number of ministers of the state government along with the representatives of those affected and the leading figures of Buheira locality.

Deputy General Manager of Omdurman National Bank Yahia Mohamed Mukhtar has affirmed the leading role of the bank in financing development and reconstruction projects across the different states of Sudan noting that the bank has allocated huge sums for financing educational and health institutions as well as projects with social dimension , roads and bridges construction like Kadugli –Lgawa – Alfoula road in the two states of south and west Kurdufan