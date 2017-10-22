Mutaz Announces the Construction of Two Power Stations to Produce 850 MW

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mutaz Mousa, announced the establishment of two power plants in both Garri north Khartoum and Port Sudan to produce 850

MW by the German company Siemens, indicating that the two stations will enter service before next summer, pointing to the continuation of rehabilitation and maintenance in distribution networks and transport and thermal stations.

"We are working on a number of directions to achieve comprehensive stability in this sector and overcome the challenges," Musa said to Sudanese radio Sunday.

He pointed out the expansion witnessed by the generation plants to absorb the increase in consumption during the coming period, praising the stability witnessed by the electricity sector in The country over the past period.

Musa said that the work on the dam has been completed and work is underway in the generation units after the entry of the first and second units of the national network. The third unit is currently under construction and will be completed by the fourth unit by the end of this year.

On his participation the renaissance Dam, which was recently hosted by the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Moussa said that the ministers of the three countries Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt have agreed on the progress of work in the renaissance Dam, which has gone a long way. The meeting will be held within the next two weeks to adopt the Sudan initiative.

He said that his participation in the joint meeting with the two water ministers in Egypt and Ethiopia witnessed the agreement on a number of issues related to bridging the Ethiopian renaissance. Non-technical issues need more consultation between the three countries, indicating the role of Sudan in bringing the views.