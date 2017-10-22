Abu Garda Some Private Medicine Importing Companies Do Not Abide By Quality Restrictions

A l Fashir: Minister of Health Bahar Idris Abu Garda has announced that Sudan is free from watery diarrhea contracting cases disclosing only three cases in the two states of

North Kurdfan and central Darfur, the day before yesterday.

He acknowledged in a press statement at the guest house in A l Fashir the poor control on drugs and toxics at the states saying that the control body of medicines is not up to the required level , acknowledging operations of smuggling medicines from the neighborhood countries into Sudan holding the states liable for the shortage of health cadres.

He said appointing cadres is the responsibility of the states highlighting their non-response to the decision of the President of the Republic of appointing midwives and medical assistants.

He disclosed that the percentage of appointment stands at only 2% asserting entry of heart disease medicines in the category of medicines for free.

Abu Garda further disclosed that some medicine importing countries via license (A) do not abide by the restrictions of quality in storage defending the storage of medicines delivered through the medical supplies affirming that they linked to the mobile telephones for measuring the appropriate storage temperature for preserving medicines.