Al Bashir Visits Kuwait Today for Talks with Amir of Kuwait

Khartoum- President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir starts today (Sunday) an official visit to Kuwait during which he is to hold talks with His Highness the Amir

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the relations between the two sisterly countries and issues of mutual concern.

President Al Bashir is to be accompanied by a high-level delegation that comprises Presidency Minister Dr. Fadul Abdallah Fadul, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Service Gen. (Eng.) Mohamed Atta Al-Mawla Abbas and the State Minister Director of the Office of the President of the Republic, Hatim Hassan Bakheit.

The visit comes as culmination to the long standing progressing relations between the two countries. One of the milestones of these relations dated back to 1961, when Sudan participated along with other Arab countries in repulsing the aggression by former Iraqi president Abdel-Karim Qasim against Kuwait. The Sudanese military forces were the first to arrive in Kuwait at that time to be stationed on its borders.

Since then, the relations between Sudan and Kuwait have been consolidated as Kuwait had and effective role in supporting Sudan materially and morally, especially through the Kuwaiti Fund, which extended the first loan to Khartoum in 1962 for railways construction.

Kuwait has continued to extend all forms of support to the Sudanese people in commitment to its national and Arab role, where it extended in the 1970s and 1980s many loans and grants to Sudan to contribute to projects of agro-industry, animal production, energy and water.

The prominent projects the Kuwaiti Fund contributed to in Sudan included Kenana and Halfa Sugar Projects, mechanized farming at Rahad scheme, Sennar-Senja- Damazin Road and Merowe Dam. The Kuwaiti Fund has extended to Sudan since its establishment till 1990 some 18 loans with a total value of 91.510 million Kuwaiti dinars (about USD299.23 million).

Following liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation, former state minister of foreign affairs at that time Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail paid two visits to the country in 1997 and 1998, leading to the restoration of the diplomatic relations between the two countries at the level of charge d’affaires.

The relations received further boost during the visit of former minister of foreign affairs Dr. Ismail to Kuwait in 1999, when the foundation stone for the Sudanese Embassy was laid and the level of diplomatic relation was upgraded to the ambassadorial level. This was culminated by the official visit by President Al Bashir to Kuwait in 2000.

The visit opened the way for many exchanged visits between the two sides at the various levels. This was culminated by the visit paid by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Sudan to participate in Khartoum’s Arab summit in 2006, giving a great boost to the positive progress in the relations between the two countries.

The new stage in the relations between the two countries were reflected in the activation of the role of the Kuwaiti civil society organizations and charity committees towards Sudan, where they staged an airlift to Darfur for delivery of aid that last for a year. This coincided with declaration of the Kuwaiti government in 2009 of earmarking a sum 11 million dollars for supporting the humanitarian work in Darfur.

The private sector had an important role in boosting the Kuwaiti investments in Sudan. The year 2005 witnessed holding of “the Sudanese Economic Forum,” which resulted in the flow of Kuwaiti capitals for investment in many projects.

In December 2010, Kuwait hosted the international donors conference for east Sudan, where it extended a generous support that amounted to half a billion dollars, a matter that affirmed keenness of Kuwait on development, unity and stability of Sudan.

And in April 2016, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour and discussed issues of mutual concern. An agreement was signed during the visit on exemption of holders of diplomatic and special passports of entry visas.

Sudan restored it position at the Kuwaiti Fund as the fund has extended 28 loans to the country for financing vital projects in the various sectors, totaling 286.4 million Kuwaiti dinars (about USD865 million). The fund also extended three grants and technical aid to Sudan with a total value of about 387000 dinars (about USD1.26 million). The Kuwaiti Government extended two grants to Sudan with a total value of 16 million dinars (about USD52.3 million), administered by the Kuwaiti fund.