Foreign Banks to Resume Transactions with Sudan

The Governor of the Central Bank Hazem Abdel-Gadir has revealed that foreign banks demonstrated readiness to resume financial transactions with Sudanese banks shortly after the US decision to remove economic sanctions on Sudan, but he did not name the banks.

Abdel-Gadir noted that some foreign banks announced desire to visit Sudan in a preliminary to reenergize transactions and strengthen banking relations with Sudan. He called on governors of Sudanese banks to benefit from the lifting of the sanctions and work for preparing the climate for better financial transactions with foreign banks, especially by committing to the standards for anti-money laundering and financing terrorism.

Earlier, the Head of the Sudanese Banks Union, Masaad Mohamed Ahmed has revealed that a number of Sudanese banks have started contact with a number of banks to reactivate correspondents abroad.

Ahmed said that a number of representatives of Arab and European banks would send delegations to Sudan to rescusittate banking transactions with the Sudanese banks, expecting the arrival of delegations this week, and others later next week.