Expectations that Coming IGAD’s Summit would Reach Positive Results on Settlement of South Sudan’s Crisis

Khartoum- The chairman of the opposition National Movement in South Sudan, Dr. Costello Garang, has expected that the coming IGAD’s summit would reach positive results

on finding peaceful settlement for the crisis in South Sudan.

Grang stressed in a press statement the importance of the international community living up to its responsibilities towards settlement of the causes of the conflict by exercising pressures on the government of Salva Kiir Mayardit to fulfill the requirements of the peace process.

The ministerial council of IGAD conducted last week in Juba consultations with the various parties on revitalizing the peace agreement signed between the government and the armed opposition in 2015.