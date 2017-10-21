Foreign Ministry Regrets US Recent Travel Warning

Khartoum -- the Foreign Ministry has regretted the United States' decision to warn its citizens on Thursday on allegedly the risk of terrorist and criminal attacks in Sudan

troubled areas, saying they should avoid travelling to the states of Darfur, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan.

In a statement, the Ministry described the US periodical warning as "inaccurate and contradictory with the US acknowledgement of progress in Sudan's efforts to combat terrorism with the other five areas as testified by major US officials and organizations.

The warning came at a time Sudan is seeing positive political and security atmosphere hailed and supported by many countries, international and regional organization, including the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and the Arab League; in addition to visits by the US special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and many UN and EU officials to Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

The Spokesperson for Foreign Gariballah Khidir called the US State Department to review its statements and what he described as negative warnings and rather continue its role in pushing positive bilateral dialogue to finalize normalization between the two countries in aid of the supreme interests of the peoples in both countries.

"under the ongoing positive climate, in the wake of the US president's decision to ultimately lift trade and economic sanctions on Sudan as a natural result of constructive bonds policy between the two countries, Sudan affirms its call to international partners for additional efforts to combat terrorism and enhance regional security, strengthen their obligations through work mechanisms and dialogue to serve the interests of all parties and consolidate international peace and security," the statement reads.

The statement further indicated the decision by the President of the Republic to ceasefire in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, stressing the ability of military and security organs to provide maximum degree of security and protection for visitors to the country.