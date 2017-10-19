Foreign Ministry Delegation Visits New York

Khartoum – A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will start a visit to New York today to discuss the course of the bilateral relations and the continuation of

constructive dialogue between Khartoum and Washington after lifting the US unilateral sanctions on Sudan.

State Minister at the Foreign Ministry, Hamid Mumtaz stated to (smc) that Khartoum will continue the strategic dialogue with Washington to reach joint understandings over the regional and bilateral dossiers, affirming their desire to push forward the relation to new horizons for the interest of the two nations.

Mumtaz added that Sudan has the desire to cooperate and coordinate with the US Administration to accomplish all the dosseris and outstanding issues.