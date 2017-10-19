Khartoum and London Agree to Exchange Information on Terrorism and Extremism

Khartoum - Sudan and Britain agreed on the need for coordination and exchange of information to counter the threat of terrorism and extremism, as Britain insured its

support for the regional center in Khartoum to combat illegal immigration, which comes under the support of the European Union.

The fourth session of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and Britain was held in London, where the Sudanese side was chaired by Ambassador Abdul Ghani Al-Naim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the British side was headed by the Director of the African Department of the British Foreign Office.

The Sudanese side expressed appreciation for the role of the United Kingdom in lifting US sanctions on the country, while the British side welcomed the announcement of the Government of Sudan to renew the cease-fire until 31 of December.

The dialogue discussed several topics related to bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, cultural and international and regional issues of common interest, such as combating terrorism and extremism, illegal immigration, human trafficking and human rights.

Both sides welcomed the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the British Council branch in Sudan, and assured the need for comprehensive cultural cooperation.