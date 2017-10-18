Commercial Cooperation Agreement Between Sudan and South Sudan Signed

Khartoum: A trade cooperation agreement was signed yesterday at the venue of Employers Union between Sudan and south Sudan whereby signed for Sudan was the

President of Employers Union while the President of South Sudan Employers Union signed for south Sudan state.

The sudansee Employers Union President, Saud A l Brieir welcomed following the signing the trade deals between the two countries asserting the union's readiness to remove all the obstacles that obstructs commercial transactions between the two countries

He disclosed that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has reached two billion dollars and is progressing well.

He said the coming phase will see the flow of commodities and boosting economic and political relations between the two countries.