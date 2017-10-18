 

Current Date:

Wednesday, 18 October 2017
 

local News

Commercial Cooperation Agreement Between Sudan and South Sudan Signed

Khartoum: A trade cooperation  agreement  was signed yesterday at the venue of Employers Union between Sudan and south Sudan whereby signed for Sudan was the

President  of Employers Union while the President of South Sudan Employers Union signed for south Sudan state.
The sudansee Employers Union President, Saud A l Brieir  welcomed  following the signing the trade deals between the two countries asserting the union's readiness to remove all the obstacles that obstructs commercial  transactions between the two countries
He disclosed that the volume of  trade exchange between the two countries  has reached  two  billion dollars and is progressing well.
He said the coming phase will see the flow of commodities and boosting economic and political  relations between the two countries.

