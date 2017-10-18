 

Security Community Agreement Signed Between Sudan and Italian Agency For Development

Khartoum: An agreement of community security project was yesterday signed between Sudan represented by  the Commission of Disarmament, Demilitarization and

Reintegration (DDR) , The Ministry of International Cooperation and the Italian Agency for Development via the United Nations Developmental Program.
Under the agreement Sudan is offered 200 Euros extended by the Italian Agency for Development whereby the project comprises establishment of water plants at the two regions of Dandaru and Azaza in the Blue Nile State along with establishing a school at Mayo region in Jebel Awlia locality.
General Salah Al Tayeb Awad DDR general commissioner said while addressing the signing ceremony , the project  was inaugurated in the year 2015 and it comes in the framework of signing a memo of understanding with Italy.
The three states of Kurdufan , the White Nile and the Blue Nile have seen many projects  while Khartoum state enters this project  for the first time 
He added that this project components are services ones like water , health , education and other services towards contributing of unemployment hailing the Italian Agency for Development and the partners who contributed to  this program. 

