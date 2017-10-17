Presidential Directives to New Ambassadors To Benefit From Sanctions Lift

Khartoum: President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has hailed on Monday the role of the Sudanese diplomacy in enhancing Sudan's foreign relations in all

spheres.

Al Bashir directed the new ambassadors during his meeting with them at his office in the Republican Palace , to work towards boosting and strengthening Sudan's relation with the foreign countries and benefit from sanctions lifting in creating strategic and economic partnerships.

Meanwhile the President received the credentials of the ambassadors of France and Nigeria to Sudan in the presence of Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, The Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in a press statement said Sudan's new ambassadors have listened to the Directives of the President of the Republic to the effect of enhancing bilateral relations and promoting them in a manner that realizes the common interests of Sudan and the said countries.

For his part Ambassador Yahia Abduljali Mahmoud Sudan's Ambassador to Central Africa spoke on behalf of the Ambassadors stressing that they will work towards strengthening Sudan's relations and developing them in all spheres.

The French Ambassador to Sudan Emmanuel Platman has announced in a press statement her country's welcome to the lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan saying that this move will boost bilateral relations between Sudan and France.