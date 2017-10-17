Al-Sisi Calls for Political Reform

Khartoum – President of Liberation and Justice Party, Dr. Al-Tijani Al-Sisi has emphasized the importance of political reform to support the reform of state programs, pointing

out that Sudan is considered one of the biggest countries in terms of political parties and movements.

Al-Sisi stated to (smc) that the reform of state process is important within the enormous structural challenges, adding that there are more than 100 political parties and movements, describing the phenomena as unhealthy, calling for giving the national accord government reasonable time to implement the outcomes of the national dialogue.