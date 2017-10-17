First Vice President : Lifting Sanctions Paves the Way for Accession to WTO

Khartoum - (Khalda Elyas- Shadia Bashari) First Vice President of the Republic, Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih said ending the economic blockade which was imposed on

Sudan will pave the way to Sudan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and strengthen the mechanism concerned with following up total quality , specifications and standards.

He affirmed during the inauguration of the Arab Standardization and consumer protection Forum held in Khartoum which was sponsored by the Arab League and Organized by the Sudanese Standards, Metrology & Specification Organization (SSMO) that the blockade is lifted from Sudan after tireless efforts from the part of the government and the partners hailing the role of the Arab League in the issue of lifting the sanctions.

He said the government is keen on applying the standards and metrologies and consumer protection highlighting the establishment of the SSMO which is affiliated to the Council of Ministers adding that " our keenness on standardization and specifications is out of strategic plans laid down by the state in the laws and the legislations and it is committed to its execution.

Salih has announced Sudan's commitment to its role with regards to standardization and consumer protection and the implementation of the Arab forum recommendations stressing Sudan's welcome to the forum and the guests in all Arab occasions

On His part the Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Ambassador Kamal Hassan Ali has hailed Sudan's role of hosting the Arab forum of Standardization and Consumer protection and conveyed the greetings of the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abu Algheit .