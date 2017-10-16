International Telecommunication Union Honors Sudatel Group as Part of Activities of World Telecommunication Development Conference in Argentina

Khartoum - The World Telecommunication Development Conference, currently being organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Buenos Aires,

Argentina, has honored at the outset of its activities Sudatel Group.

The occasion has received wide participation from pioneers of the telecommunication sector in the world, Argentine Minister of Modernization, ITU’s Secretary General, Director of Telecommunication Development Sector at the ITU, State Minister at the Sudanese Ministry of Telecommunication Ibrahim Al Mirghani, Chief Executive Officer of Sudatel Telecommunication Group Engineer Tariq Hamza Zain El Abdein and Director General of Sudatel Telecommunication Academy (Sudacad) Dr. Ahmed Hassan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the conference, ITU’s Secretary General affirmed that telecommunications are considered as main means for bringing the world’s peoples closer together, expressing pleasure for Argentina’s hosting of the important event of the pioneers of the telecommunication sector in the world.

He affirmed the important role Sudatel Telecommunication Group assumes in supporting fields of social responsibility in the African continent that contribute to improving the living conditions of the people, which is one of the goals of sustainable development adopted by the United Nations.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sudatel Group Engineer Tariq Hamza Zain El Abdein, on his part, affirmed that honoring of Sudacad Academy, a subsidiary of Sudatel, is considered as great honor for a national institution that has continued to make great contributions to its people and subscribers all over the African continent.

Engineer Zain El Abdein affirmed that presenting a prize and a certificate of appreciation to Sudatel Group represents recognition by the ITU of the pioneering role of the group in supporting the various activities of the union as well as for sponsoring the conference.

The ITU has selected Sudacad since the year 2014 as one of the best six centers in the Arab area.

Sudacat has remained since then exerting utmost efforts, a matter that motivated the ITU to honor it as part of its celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of establishment of the development sector at the union during its world conference, currently in session in Argentina.