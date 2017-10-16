Ministry of Communications Undertakes to Import Latest Means of Communication

Khartoum - Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Abdullah said that the next stage will see a progressive work in the telecommunications

sector by bringing the latest means of communication and information technology.

The minister addressed the 15th Information Forum in Al-Damer, which is organized by the ministry, and will continue for two days, during which a number of papers will be presented with the participation of experts and specialists.

The minister said that the telecommunications sector will benefit greatly from the lifting of the US embargo on Sudan, adding that more than 200 companies have been removed from the embargo list, including Sudani Company, that enabling them to start a scientific process that contributes greatly to the development of its work, which serves all the society.

For his part, Governor of the River Nile, Hatem Al-Wasila confirmed the continuation of the state government in the implementation of the government project to reach the desired goals, saying that the said forum is considered as start for electronic revolution in the state in the field of investment, affirming the need to benefit from modern technology in all the state’s activities.