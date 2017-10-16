Al-Birair: Lifting of US Sanctions is Base for Launching of the Sudanese Economy

Khartoum - Head of Industrial Chambers. Union, Muawiya A-Birair affirmed that the lifting of the US embargo will be the basis for the Sudanese economy to launch, expressing

his optimism over the decision to double production and productivity.

Al-Birair said, in an interview with Sudan Vision, that the decision will make a breakthrough in the economy, pointing out that the Sudanese private sector is a strong sector and has strong experience, calling for the need to break the internal embargo on the private sector and stand with producer by taking clear measures, adding that the current laws are considered one of the best laws in the world, but it needs political will, stressing that the US decision was issued with the beginning of a successful agricultural season, which will have a direct impact and contribution to the provision of foreign exchange, saying that Muawiya Al-Birair Group has farms in huge areas of more than 100 thousand acres in the Northern, Khartoum, Sennar and Gezira states and all are successful with high productivity in the field Wheat, beans, cotton, sesame, clover and various agricultural composition.