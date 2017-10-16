Arab and European Banks to Send Delegations to Khartoum to Resume Banking with Sudan

Khartoum – Head of the Sudanese Banks Union, Masaad Mohamed Ahmed has revealed that a number of Sudanese banks have started contact with a number of banks to

reactivate correspondents abroad.

Ahmed said that a number of representatives of Arab and European banks would send delegations to Sudan to re-deal banking with the Sudanese banks, expecting the arrival of these delegations this week, while others will arrive next week.

Masaad told Sudan Vision that the reactivation of correspondents and the arrival of representatives of influential Arab and European banks will contribute significantly to the stability of the exchange rate and availability of currency and availability of resources and ease of movement and transfers and operations of exports and imports, stressing that the lifting of the ban on Sudanese companies and banks from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sends a clear message and the beginning of the actual implementation of the decision of embargo lifting and will have a positive impact on banking transactions with Sudan through which dealing will be normal contrary to what was happening during the siege, adding that the OFAC decision gives greater confidence to foreign banks in reactivating correspondents and the beginning of the actual banking dealings with various government institutions and bodies and be more confident in dealing with Sudan.