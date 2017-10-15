Bilal : Saudi Arabia role in lifting Sanctions on Sudan Underscores Firmness of Relations Between the two Countries

Jeddah- The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman said the roe being played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in revocation of sanctions on

Sudan asserts strength of relations between the two countries.



The Minister expressed, at end of his meeting with Saudi counterpart, Dr Awaad Al-Awaad, appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for efforts they made on revocation of sanctions against Sudan, saying this role lay solid ground for strong relations.



Dr Al-Awaad said a press statement that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz and the Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman were keen over strength of relations with Sudan and well-being and prosperity of its people.