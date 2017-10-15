Ghana Congratulates Sudan on Revocation of Sanctions

Khartoum- (SUNA) Foreign Ministry of Ghana has congratulated Sudan, government and people, on occasion of lifting of US sanctions and described the step as positive and

that it would strengthen the Sudan-Ghana relations.

This came when Director of Africa Affairs at Ghana Foreign Ministry received Sudan Ambassador to Ghana, Babiker Al-Sidiq Mohamed Al-Amin.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister , Professor Ibrahim Ghandour , received a congratulatory message from the Accra-based Organization of African Trade Union Unity, on occasion of revocation of US sanctions on Sudan.