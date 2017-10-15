 

Current Date:

Sunday, 15 October 2017
 

local News

Ghana Congratulates Sudan on Revocation of Sanctions

Khartoum- (SUNA) Foreign Ministry of Ghana has congratulated Sudan, government and people, on occasion of lifting of US sanctions and described the step as positive and

that it would strengthen the Sudan-Ghana relations.
This came when Director of Africa Affairs at Ghana Foreign Ministry received Sudan Ambassador to Ghana, Babiker Al-Sidiq Mohamed Al-Amin.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister , Professor Ibrahim Ghandour , received a congratulatory message from the Accra-based Organization of African Trade Union Unity, on occasion of revocation of US sanctions on Sudan.

  • Bilal : Saudi Arabia role in lifting Sanctions on Sudan Underscores...
  • Sudan Vows to Boost Military Capabilities on the Red Sea

You may also like: