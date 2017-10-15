NISS Director: Breakthrough in Sudan’s Foreign Relations has Many Positive Reflections on the Country

Khartoum- Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Engineer Gen. Mohamed Atta Al Mawla Abbas, has said that the breakthrough that has

occurred in Sudan’s foreign relations has many positive reflections on the country.

Gen. Atta Al Mawla, who was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the buildings of the Services Department of NISS, affirmed according to Khartoum Electronic Media Center (KEM) keenness of the leadership of the Service on capacity building and provision of the basic requirements to the personnel and boosting work environment.

The Director General of NISS indicated that many installations were inaugurated this year in the capital and states, pointing out that NISS have begun implementation of a plan for provision of housing for its employees.

He noted that the administration of NISS is keen on buying services as part of its development drive, indicating that opening of the Cooperative Corporation would be followed by opening similar ones in the various parts of the state.

The representative of the companies contributing to the Cooperative Corporation, Eng. Omer Al Bakri Abu Haraz, on his part, praised the role of NISS in the lifting the two-decades sanction that had been imposed on Sudan, pointing out that the five tracks are concerned with security.

He referred to the social and economic efforts of NISS and its entry into economic partnerships with many institutions a matter that affirms its role in supporting the society, expressing commitment of the companies to extend sale and after sale services through the cooperative.

The Director of the Administration Department at NISS, on his part, reiterated their keenness on creating conducive work environment, noting that the buildings of Services Department accommodate the Cooperative Corporation and shops for many companies that provide various consumer goods.