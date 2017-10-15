SPLM-N Insistence on Non-immunization of Children is a Crime

Khartoum: The Commissioner of Humanitarian Assistance Ahmed Mohamed Adam has affirmed that humanitarian issues are accorded big attention by the government while

the Humanitarian Assistance Commission is undertaking a big and ongoing role for maintaining humanitarian indicators for facilitating delivery of assistances to the needy regions.

He said the biggest attention of the Commission in the forthcoming phase will be accorded to shifting from the stage of urgent relief to the stage of sustainable solutions and development in the regions that were exposed to disputes and wars during the preceding years.

He affirmed in an interview with Sudan Vision 92% of Sudan's region can be accessed by notifications only without the need for movement permissions while 8% of these regions are divided in two types of regions, these are: regions under government control and they require movement permissions for arranging for the delegations visiting these regions. There are some regions in South Kurdufan and the Blue Nile are under the control of the government and a lengthy dialogue on these regions occurred since the year 2012 but Sudan's People Liberation Movement North Sector is rejecting all the initiatives made in this regards of which the last one was the American initiative.

He said the government is keen on promoting its relations with the international community in conformity with strategies and policies so that it may be able overcome difficulties and reach a sustainable development in the dispute and war ravaged regions.

The Commissioner of Humanitarian Assistance renewed Sudan's preparedness to implement the American initiative and they are awaiting the other party to agree so that they may be able to deliver assistances to the regions located outside the scope of government control.

Adam considered SPLM north rejection of immunization of children a crime against those children stressing that he doesn't know how the Sudan's People Liberation Movement North Sector thinks and it placed constraints during the preceding years expressing hope that SPLM north would this time resort to discretion and think of the vulnerable categories of the community and children, women and the elderly so that they may not be used as tools for realizing political targets.

He renewed the call to Sudan's People Liberation Movement North Sector to consent to the delivery of humanitarian assistances from within Sudan so that we may be able to reach the needy in these regions as they are Sudanese citizens they have the right to be cared for from our part like any citizens in other regions

He said we regret that Sudan's People Liberation Movement North Sector didn’t accept even immunization of children