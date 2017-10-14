Sudan Briefs Ministerial Council of Nile Basin Countries on its Experiences in Water Harvesting and Zero-thirsty Projects

Khartoum - Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Mutaz Musa, has disclosed that the future projects of the countries of the Nile Basin include the electricity

interconnection between Sudan, Ethiopia and east and central African countries besides dams linking Tanzania and Uganda.

The minister leads Sudan’s delegation participating in the 25th session of the ministerial meeting of the Nile Basin countries in the Ugandan town of Entebbe.

Musa has said the countries of the Nile Basin have now surpassed the studies phase pertinent to the projects to the implementation phase.

The Minister affirmed that the meeting comes amid distinguished relations between the Nile Basin’s countries and the European Union and the international partners, pointing out that the Nile Basin Initiative has remained working for many years for boosting the common vision on the management of the basin and developing its database.

He pointed out that the meetings have been briefed on the Sudanese experiences in the field of water harvesting and the zero-thirsty projects.

The Egyptian Minister of Water Resources Mohamed Abdelatti, on his part, noted there are differences between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on some points in the initial report by the advisory offices concerned with implementation of the technical studies, pointing out that consultations are underway now on the political level to find a way out.

He pointed out that there are no international interventions for resolving the differences but there are ongoing negotiations between the three countries, hoping that there would progress.

He noted that all dam projects that are implemented in Sudan are made in consultations with Egypt, adding that consultations are under way now for convening the meeting of the joint technical committee between Egypt and Sudan during the coming period.

The 25th annual meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Nile Basin Countries kicked off session in the Ugandan town of Entebbe Thursday.

The meeting is to discuss and endorse main reports and plans on the Nile Basin Initiative.

The ministers discuss the new strategy for the development goals of the initiative, challenges in the basin, boosting the capabilities of states to face the effects of climatic changes, enhancing management of trans-border waters in the Nile Basin and the annual plan of action and budget for the fiscal 2017/2018.