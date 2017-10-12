Minister of Defense Stresses Combating Arms Smuggling and Human Trafficking Between Sudan and Egypt

Khartoum: Minister of Defense General psc Awad Mohamed Ahmed has affirmed the need for fighting arms smuggling and human trafficking across the border of Sudan and

Egypt , specifying cross-points as well as exchanging information between the Armed Forces and its Egyptian peer Armed Forces.

He expressed while meeting yesterday Major General Staff Mohamed Faraj Al Shaht the Egyptian manager of intelligence and reconnaissance the true desire of Sudan for integration with the Republic of Egypt in all spheres .

For his part Major General Staff Mohamed Faraj Al Shaht has affirmed keenness of his country on enhancing relations between the two countries highlighting the big respect of the Egyptian Armed Forces to its Sudanese peer,

He expressed thanks and appreciation to the government of Sudan and command of the armed forces for the cordial reception and generous hospitality.