Government to Discuss with World Bank and IMF in Washington Resolving of Foreign Debts’ Issue

Khartoum- Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rekabi leads Sudan’s delegation for the annual meetings of the World Bank and the

International Monetary Fund (IMF), scheduled for October 13-15 in Washington.

The Minister said the meetings gain added importance for Sudan as they are held following the lifting of US economic sanctions.

Dr. Al-Rekabi said in a press statement yesterday prior to his departure that the Sudanese delegation would meet on the sidelines of the meetings with the officials of the World Bank and IMF and supporting countries to discuss the issue of resolving the issue of Sudan’s foreign debts.

The delegation would also discuss with member states the future of the bilateral and regional relations and joint cooperation under the new reality in Sudan, the minister said.

The minister, further, would meet with his counterparts of member states to discuss their roles in pardoning debts, extending technical aid and support and capacity building as they would also be invited for investments in Sudan.