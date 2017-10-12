CBOS Announces Commencement of Financial Transactions flow in US Dollars

Khartoum – The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has announced yesterday, Wednesday, the beginning of financial transactions in US dollars via the Sudanese banking system

in the wake of lifting the 20-year US unilateral sanctions.

The Bank said in a press release that actually two transactions in US dollars were conducted yesterday; one from the United States and the other from Europe, a matter that will lead to the flourish of the Sudanese deteriorated economy.

It is worth noting that the prices of commodities witnessed continuous hikes since South Sudan Cessation which resulted to losing two thirds of oil production.