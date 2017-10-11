Sudan-UK to Hold Fourth Meeting of Strategic Dialogue in London

Khartoum - (Sudan Tribune) The fourth meeting of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and the United Kingdom (UK) would kick off on 16 October in London.

Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted the British Ambassador to Khartoum Michael Aron as saying the UK-Sudan relations have witnessed significant improvement since launching the strategic dialogue in 2016.

He pointed to a number of tangible measures that have been implemented by both countries especially with regard to granting of visas.

“There has been remarkable progress in cooperation [between the two countries] in areas of combating illegal migration and terrorism and coordination on human rights issues,” said the British envoy.

According to the SMC, the Sudanese delegation to the fourth meeting of the strategic dialogue would be led by the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im.