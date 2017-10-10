Al-Mahdi Criticizes Opposition Parties and Forces

Cairo - Sources close to the rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) have revealed details of a recent meeting in Cairo between the movement and the head of the

Umma National Party, Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

A member of the movement's office in Egypt, Ahmed Nasr Al-Din, who participated in the meeting, said that Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi harshly criticized his allies in the forces of Sudan’s Call, besides SPLM, Communist Party and rebel movements in Darfur, adding that he described the Baath Party as a traitor, while accusing the Popular Congress Party of seeking authoritarian gains, noting that he described the Communist Party as a "powerless" party, accusing the SPLM as the first and last reason to fragment the alliances of opposition work, saying that it failed to solve its problems, which lose the eligibility to lecture others, saying that Al-Mahdi expressed despair of the ability of the opposition to carry out an effective and active work in the current political developments.