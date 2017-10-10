Recommendation to Al Bashir and Dessalines to Deploy Joint Forces Along Sudan-Ethiopian Borders Agreed

Khartoum: The Security Committee between Gedarif State and the Ethiopian Amhara region has agreed at the conclusion of the joint meetings at the Ethiopian city of

Bahradar after the consent of Gedarif Governor and the Amhara regions governor along with the commanders of security systems of the two countries , represented in the Armed Forces , Police and Security systems to ascend to the Sudanese President Omer Al Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dessalines a recommendation to deploy joint forces along the borderline similar to Sudan's experiment with Chad.

The committee underscored forming a high committee from the commanders of the security bodies of the two sides . Ethiopian consulate in Gedarif , commissioners along the borderline along with borders official between the two parties to verify on the ground the volume of trespassing on agricultural lands .

The committee has also affirmed combating and fighting all sorts of smuggling , human trafficking, arms ammunition smuggling and drugs as well as fighting outlawed groups , ensuring the prevalence of peace and stability towards making the borders region places for exchange common benefits.

Gedarif Governor Engineer Mirghani Salih Sid Ahmed the President of the State Security Committee , has affirmed the keenness of the state government on bringing about peace and stability and protecting the Sudanese lands along the borderline as well as commitment to all the agreements and protocols signed between the two sides.

The governor outlined resuming work in developmental projects along the borderline to bring about stability in the region.

The Governor of Amhara region Gadu Andergaju has affirmed the eternity of relation between the two fraternal peoples and working towards developing and promoting them so that the two peoples may enjoy peace, security and stability

He called for effecting economic cooperation in the region and reinvigorating commercial and investment work.