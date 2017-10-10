U.N. Praises Efforts Exerted by Sudan in Humanitarian Field

Khartoum - The United Nations has commended the efforts exerted by the General Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, in managing the humanitarian

work file, which had been one of the five tracks, which was set by the American Administration for lifting the economic sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative Ms. Marta Ruedas conveyed in a letter to the General Commissioner the international organization’s praise to the efforts he exerted pertinent to the humanitarian file which have contributed to the lifting of the sanctions.

Ms. Ruedas affirmed readiness of the United Nations to extend full support to Sudan for realizing its humanitarian and development goals.

The General Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid, on his part, has expressed thanks and appreciation to the United Nations represented in the UN Resident Coordinator and country team on the distinguished efforts and coordination in the humanitarian file and implementation of the new directives.