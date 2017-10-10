Venezuelan Ambassador Congratulates Sudanese Government and People on US Sanctions’ Lifting

Khartoum – (Muawad Rashid – Neimat al Naiem) The ambassador of Venezuela to Sudan, H.E. Anibal Marques has visited the paper yesterday to express congratulations to

the Sudanese people and government on the lifting of 20-year US unilateral sanctions on Sudan.

He said that he has just come from the opening session of the AU/IGAD Strategic Consultative Meeting on the Horn of Africa, affirming that the conferees including the AUHIP Chief Thabo Mbeki and other AU leaders expressed happiness towards lifting of sanctions on Sudan.

Marques hailed the close relations between Sudan and Venezuela and their continuous coordination in the international arena being members in the Non-aligned Movement which his country is chairing this term.

He expressed hope that the step of lifting sanctions pays off for the benefit of the Sudanese people who suffered a lot due to the US unilateral sanctions.

He said that there were meetings between the Sudanese officials and Venezuelan officials in the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on the bilateral relations.