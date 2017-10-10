Government Denies Deals or Dictations behind Decision to Lift Sanctions

Khartoum - there were no hidden deals or foreign dictations behind the US decision to lift sanctions on Sudan, the Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has accentuated in an

The Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told Sudan 24 TV Channel that there were no hidden deals or foreign dictations behind the US decision to lift sanctions on Sudan.

"What happened had to do with the five areas and that there is a agreement with the US side to start the second phase of conversation early next year," he said.

Ghandour regarded the lifting of the sanctions as ' begging on the right track to normalize ties the US in different fields.

He said dialogue with the US has not been as an "easy task" and that there are still outstanding issues including maintaining Sudan on terror list, foreign debts and Sudan's joining the membership of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Governor of Central Bank of Sudan Hazim Abdel-Gadir revealed that the bank will review some of its policies and that some foreign banks have already made applications to open branches in Sudan.

Hazim predicted the dollar rates will remarkably decline against Sudanese pound in the coming period as a result of the latest decision to lift decades-long US economic embargo on Sudan.