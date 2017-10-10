Giant American Companies Express Desire to Construct Modern Silos in Sudan

Khartoum: the exclusive agent of the group of American companies in Sudan and the Middle east Dr. Mohamed Babikir has announced consent of the biggest American

companies to construct silos across all the regions of Sudan following the decision of lifting economic sanction from Sudan.

He affirmed that an American company operating in the field grain silos has informed Wira Technical Engineering company that they have immediately set out in introducing the most up to date and eminent technologies in the field of installing and manufacturing silos in Sudan noting that it is one of the most well established companies operating in many of the Arab and African countries.

He said in a press statement yesterday that the group of Wira Technical Engineering company and its partners of American companies operating in the field of agriculture and agricultural equipment are now ready to enter in agricultural projects with American finance and financing some other agricultural projects in Sudan.

Babikir praised the national diplomatic efforts and the efforts made by the executive and political organs in Sudan along with the efforts of the sister countries up to the lifting of the blockade in Sudan noting that this will open the door for the American companies and other companies from European and Arab countries to invest in Sudan.